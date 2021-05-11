Mary Poppins puts out casting call for West End show

Michaels must be found!

The West End production of Mary Poppins has put out a casting call for the role ahead of the show's return in August.

Potential auditionees will need to be available from June to March 2022, with a "very good" singing voice required. The prospective performer could come from anywhere in the UK, with further details in the tweet below.

URGENT CASTING Fab boys required to play Michael in Mary Poppins. Auditions this Saturday in London. Must be 9 and under 4'8. Can live anywhere in England and Wales. AV June 2021 to March 2022. Must be a very good singer. [email protected] — Jo Hawes CDG (@JoHawes1) May 11, 2021

The hit musical, based on the iconic book about a flying nanny who swoops in to save a family, opened in autumn 2019 at the Prince Edward Theatre but was forced to close by the ongoing pandemic.

Based on the PL Travers story, the musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.