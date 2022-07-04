Marvel series Loki films in West End theatre

Marvel has had a long love-affair with London, having filmed climactic scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy, Spiderman: Far From Home and Thor: The Dark World across various locations and landmarks in the city.

It seems that this affair has been continuing over the weekend as the Noël Coward Theatre has been transformed with funky, vintage artwork and packed with extras for what appears to be the currently-filming second season of time-travelling caper Loki.

The show's star Tom Hiddleston was seen dressed in formal attire on St Martin's Lane, with black, slicked back hair now linked to the character. He was joined by co-star Owen Wilson.

Details around the new series remain scant, but the presence of the '70s clothing definitely suggest there will be fresh bouts of time travel for this second series.

You can see more clips from the event here:

LOKI SEASON 2 IS FILMING! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! currently in london!! tom hiddleston @ owen wilson !!! pic.twitter.com/IFKNrSig08 — Jasmine Lee (@jasminerlee) July 4, 2022





Hiddleston is no stranger to the West End, having recently appeared in Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre and before that in Coriolanus at the Donmar Warehouse.