Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury postpones 2020 pantomime

The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury has had to postpone its 2020 pantomime.

In a new statement released by the venue, it was confirmed that the theatre will not be going ahead with its festive show this year, citing the fact that there is "no firm decision from the government on when theatres can proceed with playing to full capacity audiences".

The news will be a blow to the venue, the piece's creatives and its surrounding businesses, with an average of 100,000 punters (a quarter of the venue's total annual audience) visiting the Canterbury theatre for their festive theatre treat on an annual basis.

Last week, the theatre announced that 30 members of staff are at risk of redundancy while the pandemic continues and uncertainty remains for all.

Christmas is not cancelled however – the venue has said it may still be able to mount a "Plan B" solution to "keep the madcap spirit of Pantomime alive".

Earlier today, Qdos pantomimes said a lack of clarity from the government may result in all of their shows being postponed across the UK.





You can read the statement in full here:

The Marlowe's Chief Executive, Deborah Shaw said: "We've waited to make this decision as long as we could, because we know how much our audiences love their yearly visit to see our pantomime. However, we've had to postpone due to the continued uncertainty around when we'll be allowed to re-open the main house at full capacity.

"Jack and the Beanstalk will now happen in 2021 and audiences can expect a fantastic show that will bring our gorgeous full-scale pantomime back to The Marlowe, bigger and better than ever. We do have a ‘Plan B' for this Christmas, which we're working on with Paul Hendy and Emily Wood from Evolution, to keep the madcap spirit of Pantomime alive this Christmas, which we will announce later in the year."