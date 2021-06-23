Mark Rylance: 'I will be bringing Rooster back to life in Jerusalem very soon'

Mark Rylance has continued to tease his return to the role of Rooster Byron in Jerusalem.

Speaking as part of Bristol Old Vic's season announcement today, Rylance said: "Theatre happens in the hearts and minds and souls of the people watching it…the revival of theatre needs to follow where the audiences are.

"That may be here in Bristol where we will tell the story of Dr Semmelweiss (as announced here), or in London where I will be bringing Rooster back to life in Jerusalem very soon."

Complete details regarding Jerusalem are still to be revealed, with the show initially teased early last year.

Jez Butterworth's award-winning play, following a caravan-dwelling vagabond Johnny "Rooster" Byron, originally opened at the Royal Court in the summer of 2009 before transferring to the West End in 2010. It returned in 2011 and was also performed on Broadway.

Rylance won Tony and Olivier Awards for his turn as Byron in the original production.