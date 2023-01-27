Mamma Mia! The Party extends run at the O2 in London

Mamma Mia! The Party has extended its run at the O2 in London due to popular demand.

Set at Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos, where the film adaptation of the popular West End musical was captured, the theatrical dining experience combines a rom-com storyline with a four-course Greek meal and, of course, ABBA's greatest hits, culminating with a 1970s-style disco.

The current cast includes Javier Rasero as Nikos, Scarlet Gabriel as Debbie, Luke Friend as Adam, Noah Sinigaglia as Konstantina, Rosie Rowlands and Allie Ho Chee alternating as Bella, Lorraine Chappell as Kate, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Tamara Perks as Nina and Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando. Completing the company are Claudia Bradley, Jamie Birkett, Ellis Dackombe, Caline Hampartzoumian, Robban Hogstrom, and Maison Kelley.

The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.









Executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by Sally Davies for U-Live, Mamma Mia! The Party features a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus, with the English book by Sandi Toksvig, co-direction and choreography by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, set design by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, costumes by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

