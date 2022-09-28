Mamma Mia! The Party announces new London cast

They could probably sing before they could talk – and now they're joining Mamma Mia! The Party in London!

The hit immersive musical, running at the O2, in east London, has revealed a variety of new faces will be joining the production from tonight as it extends its run through to February 2023 (with tickets on sale now).

The show is created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and is set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos, in which the audience eats throughout the evening. It has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus, adapted for the UK by Sandi Toksvig.

Appearing will be Javier Rasero as Nikos, Scarlet Gabriel as Debbie, Luke Friend as Adam, Noah Sinigaglia as Konstantina, Rosie Rowlands as Bella (at certain performances), Jamie Birkett, Caline Hampartzoumian, Robban Hogstrom, and Maison Kelley.

They join existing cast members Lorraine Chappell who will continue in the role of Kate, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Allie Ho Chee as Bella (at certain performances), Claudia Bradley and Ellis Dackombe. Tamara Perks will play the role of Nina, and Oscar Balmaseda will play Fernando.

The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

Mamma Mia! The Party is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod.