ITV's Mamma Mia! casting show announces further details

New details have been released for ITV's forthcoming casting show, now revealed to be called Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream.

The previously reported reality TV competition, produced by Thames, a Fremantle label, and Littlestar, will consist of eight episodes revolving around the search for two actors to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!.

The series will be filmed against the backdrop of the Greek islands, where the musical is set, culminating in a live grand finale, broadcast from a West End theatre.

The stage show's producer Judy Craymer, who will also co-executive produce the TV series, commented: "Mamma Mia! has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts – just as our current Sophie and Sky in London (Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson) are making their West End debuts – so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.

"In the lead-up to the celebrations for the stage musical's 25th birthday in 2024, we're really looking forward to working with Thames and ITV on this show and involving our well-loved musical as much as possible in the programme."

Throughout the series, contestants will be put through a variety of workshops, challenges, masterclasses and performances, all while being mentored by guest industry professionals and judged by an expert panel.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is executive produced by Amelia Brown, Charlie Irwin and Ashley Whitehouse for Thames (a Fremantle label) and Judy Craymer for Littlestar. It is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor for ITV and Louise Major, Commissioning Editor for ITV.

A launch date on ITV1 is still to be confirmed.