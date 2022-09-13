Mamma Mia, here we go again: Linzi Hateley's daughter follows in her mother's footsteps

Does your mother know you're in the cast?

Last week it was announced that Meg Hateley is set to make her West End debut playing Sophie in Mamma Mia!. Which, as it turns out, is a fun parallel with the show itself – as her mother Linzi once took on the leading role of Sophie's mum Donna Sheridan in the West End.

Carrie, Joseph and Mary Poppins star Linzi Hateley joined Mamma Mia! 15 years ago in March 2007, back when it was still being staged at the Prince of Wales Theatre. It has since moved to the Novello Theatre.

In fact, her daughter even shared a clip of singing along to the show in her mother's dressing room at the Prince of Wales when she was eight years old.

8 year old me spent many evenings ‘doing homework' in mums dressing room whilst she was onstage playing Donna (the mother) in Mamma Mia! West End



15 years later I can't believe I get to say that I will be playing Sophie (the daughter) in Mamma Mia! West End



See you there pic.twitter.com/45W0f1MdDi — Meg Hateley (@MegHateley) September 8, 2022

Linzi Hateley, who concluded a spell in the Joseph tour last week, also tweeted her pride at her daughter's West End announcement.

Mamma Mia here we go again!!!!! I can't begin to say how proud I am of my Daughter @MegHateley slipping through my fingers xxxx https://t.co/4PUypOm00z — Linzi Hateley (@LinziHateley) September 8, 2022

Meg Haley's credits have included Doctors and the film version of London Road, as well as Cinderella at Hall for Cornwall.