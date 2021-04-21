Magic show Wonderment to run in the West End this summer

Magic heads to the Palace once more with Wonderment, set to open this July in the West End.

Award-winning mind-reader Chris Cox and Britain's Got Talent star Josephine Lee will front the piece, which runs from 16 July to 30 August. The pair have both previously appeared on Broadway, in the West End and around the world, and will be joined by five further acts at each performance, with the line-up to be revealed.

Tickets for the piece are on sale now here.

Director Annabel Mutale Reed comments, It's an absolute privilege to be creating Wonderment with world class magicians, who are bringing their greatest illusions to the West End this summer. Audiences have been making memories at The Palace Theatre for 130 years, and we are delighted to be filling its stage with a vibrant 2021 twist on an old-fashioned variety show.

"Wonderment is an exhilarating, mind-bending show that really has to be seen to be believed, all under the roof of what was once described as 'The Handsomest Music Hall in Europe'!"

The piece is assistant directed by Ryan Carter with set design by Justin Williams and technical management by Dickson Cossar. It is produced by John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon of Carter Dixon Productions, Stephen McGill of McGill Productions and Piers Cottee-Jones of Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment in association with Mitchell Reeve for M Green Productions, Carlos Candal and Paul Mansfield.