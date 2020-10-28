Magic Goes Wrong to reopen in the West End in December

Comedic illusion hit Magic Goes Wrong will reopen in the West End in December.

The piece, penned by Mischief Theatre and originally playing from winter 2019, will run for a limited season from 10 December to 31 January 2021.

Producer Kenny Wax added: "We are one of a handful of small / middle scale productions who have low enough running costs to open with a socially distanced audience and even though we are unlikely to make a profit we will be employing over 100 staff across the three productions in London and Bath. We are still taking a significant risk without a government backed insurance scheme to cover further business cancellation due to COVID '19."

Starring in the show will be Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Nancy Zamit. The cast is completed by Natasha Culley and Lauren Ingram.

The piece is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with sound design by Paul Groothuis and video and projection design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. The composer is Steve Brown, alongside movement director Ali James, associate director Hannah Sharkey and resident director Amy Marchant.

Created alongside magic legends Penn and Teller, the piece was closed by the pandemic in March.