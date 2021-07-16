Magic Goes Wrong to open at the Apollo Theatre in October

Magic Goes Wrong has announced new plans!

The piece, penned by Mischief (creators of The Play that Goes Wrong) and originally premiering in winter 2019, will run for a limited season from 21 October 2021 through to 27 February 2022.

The piece is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with sound design by Paul Groothuis and video and projection design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. The composer is Steve Brown, alongside movement director Ali James and associate director Hannah Sharkey.

Created alongside magic legends Penn and Teller, the piece was closed by the pandemic in March 2020. Casting will be revealed in due course.