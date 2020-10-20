Trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom film starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman released

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming film version of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is set to be released on Netflix in December.

The film will star Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige, and will be released the week before Christmas.

Brought to the streaming service with a screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and a score by Branford Marsalis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is the third installment in Wilson's Century Cycle. It depicts the racism and exploitation in the music industry through a 1920s recording session with the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey. The film is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black.

Wilson's play was last seen in the UK at the National Theatre in 2016, with a cast including Sharon D Clarke, Lucian Msamati and Giles Terera.