Lyric Hammersmith's Aladdin pantomime cast announced

Casting and creatives have been revealed for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's annual pantomime, this year being Aladdin, which opens on 19 November 2021 at the west London venue.

Appearing will be Qasim Mahmood as Aladdin, Stephan Boyce as Dave Twankey, Kate Donnachie as Emperor/Genie, Irvine Iqbal as Abanazer, Gracie McGonigal as Wishy and Ellena Vincent as Jasmine, with the company also featuring the Lyric panto ensemble, featuring Caroline Adebayo, 20, from Hillingdon, Kane Feagan, 24, from Hammersmith and Fulham, Carla-Jean Lares, 20, from Hammersmith & Fulham; and Wilf Walsworth, 24, from Wandsworth.

The show, penned by Vikki Stone and directed by Abigail Graham, has set design by Lily Arnold, costume design by Kinnetia Isadore, lighting design by Sally Ferguson, composition and arrangement by Corin Buckeridge, choreography by Chi-San Howard and casting by Harry Blumenau.

The panto runs until 2 January 2021.