Lyric Hammersmith Theatre announces casting for Jack and the Beanstalk

Casting has been revealed for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, penned by Jude Christian and Sonia Jalaly.

Appearing in the much-loved London panto will be Emmanuel Akwafo as Dame Trott, Maddison Bulleyment as Jill, Jodie Jacobs as Fleshcreep, Leah St Luce as Jack and Finlay McGuigan as Simon.

Running from 19 November to 7 January 2023, the production will also feature additional ensemble casting – who will be announced at a later date.

The production is directed by Nicholai La Barrie, with set and costume design by Good Teeth, choreography by Arielle Smith, lighting by Elliot Griggs, composition and arrangements by Corin Buckeridge, sound by Nick Manning, musical direction by Adam Gerber, casting by Lotte Hines and Lilly Mackie, associate sound design by Jet Sharp and assistant direction by Tyler Holland.