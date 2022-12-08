Lydia Wilson withdraws from Almeida's A Streetcar Named Desire with first week of shows cancelled

The Almeida has provided an update on its imminent production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

The show, starring Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal, had been scheduled to start next week. The previously cast Lydia Wilson will be replaced by Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke) in the production.

The Almeida said: " For health reasons, Lydia Wilson will no longer play the role of Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire. The part will now be played by Patsy Ferran.

"As a result of this cast change, all performances between Mon 12 - Fri 16 Dec have been cancelled and performances will now start on Sat 17 Dec."

The show has rescheduled its press night for January.