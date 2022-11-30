Lydia West to make stage debut in Headlong and the Barbican's A Play For Living in a Time of Extinction

Casting has been revealed for Miranda Rose Hall's A Play For Living in a Time of Extinction, being staged in the Barbican and across the UK.

Lydia West (It's A Sin, Inside Man, Dracula) will star in the production at the Barbican in London from 26 to 29 April, directed by award-winning director Katie Mitchell. She will play the role of Naomi, a member of a touring theatre company grappling with the ideas of extinction.

West said today: "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Katie Mitchell, Headlong and the Barbican on this very relevant piece. I think Barbican is the perfect venue for such an impactful show and I have been a huge admirer of Katie's work for some time. I'm excited for everyone to see this and to bring this eco-feminist text to life in my professional stage debut."

The show will then tour – though in a manner that is pretty groundbreaking – at each tour stop, a different local actor and director will take on the project, aligning with sustainability guidelines. The plan is for the show to travel, without people or materials having to do the same.

Designed by Moi Tran, after its Barbican run the show will be staged at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Live Theatre Newcastle, New Vic Newcastle-under-Lyme, and York Theatre Royal, with further venues along with casting and directors to be announced shortly.