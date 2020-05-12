Lyceum Theatre, home of The Lion King in London, has been flooded

The Lyceum Theatre, home to The Lion King, was flooded last night.

According to the London Fire Brigade, the orchestra pit in the basement of the theatre was flooded to a depth of around 12 feet, with firefighters spending the night trying to pump the water away.

The venue, just opposite Waterloo Bridge, was reported as having flooded around 9pm on 11 May.

A video shows water being drawn away from the venue, with a number of vehicles outside the theatre.

The cause of the flood is currently unknown, though according to reports at 1pm, the water lever has been substantially reduced.

Firefighters have been working through the night at a sever flooding @Lyceum_Theatre1 Water levels reached as high as 4 metres at basement level but have now been substantially reduced #flooding #iconic #theatre pic.twitter.com/UvUTzxGsek — Westminster LFB (@LFBWestminster) May 12, 2020