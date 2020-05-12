WhatsOnStage Logo
Lyceum Theatre, home of The Lion King in London, has been flooded

The orchestra pit in the basement of the theatre was flooded to a depth of around 12 foot

The Lyceum Theatre
© Paul the Archivist / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The Lyceum Theatre, home to The Lion King, was flooded last night.

According to the London Fire Brigade, the orchestra pit in the basement of the theatre was flooded to a depth of around 12 feet, with firefighters spending the night trying to pump the water away.

The venue, just opposite Waterloo Bridge, was reported as having flooded around 9pm on 11 May.

A video shows water being drawn away from the venue, with a number of vehicles outside the theatre.

The cause of the flood is currently unknown, though according to reports at 1pm, the water lever has been substantially reduced.

