Luke Bayer to star in the UK premiere of DIVA: Live from Hell!

Exclusive: Luke Bayer (Rent) is set to star in the UK premiere of the one-person musical DIVA: Live from Hell!, inspired by the classic Bette Davis film All About Eve.

Featuring a book and characters by Nora Brigid Monahan and a score by Alexander Sage Oyen, Bayer will take on multiple roles in the show, which follows performer Desmond Channing, who lands himself in Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, after committing an atrocity during life.

The production was originally due to begin performances on 16 March 2020, the day theatres were forced to shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Joe McNeice commented: "I am thrilled that DIVA: Live From Hell! is finally making its UK premiere at the Turbine Theatre, after we prepared to launch the show in 2020 but never got to open. We've assembled a new team to help us deliver Nora and Alex's hilarious musical, which is a real blood-stained love letter to Broadway, and we can't wait to finally introduce this exceptional piece to UK audiences, especially with Luke Bayer in the spotlight."

Further members of the creative team will be announced in due course.

Produced by Alistair Lindsay for the Unusual Theatre Company, the show runs from 17 August to 3 September 2022 at The Turbine.