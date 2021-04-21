Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats to run at Soho Theatre with transatlantic live-streaming

Lucinda Coxon's hit play Herding Cats will return in a hybrid experience that can either be watched online or live at the Soho Theatre with socially distanced audiences.

Directed by Anthony Banks, the piece will see two actors perform live in London, with a third actor streamed in real-time from the USA. Spectators can either watch in-situ at the Soho Theatre or via streaming platform Stellar.

The piece, playing from 20 to 23 May, follows three people – Justine, Michael and Saddo – grappling with the modern world.

Coxon said, "Ten years on from the première of Herding Cats, I'm excited to share the story with audiences once again. It strikes me that the play's exploration of acute loneliness and of the striking inequality between genders and generations feels incredibly of the moment, particularly as I reflect on the events of the last year."

Casting is to be announced, with the creative team featuring The additional creative team includes lighting designer Howard Hudson (& Juliet), costume designer Susan Kulkarni (Secret Cinema), video designer Andrzej Goulding (& Juliet), set designer Grace Smart (Susanna), and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham (Blindness).

In the UK the show will be cast by Stuart Burt (2021 CDG Award Winner) Taylor Williams (2021 Artios Award Winner) casting in the US.