Lucie Jones to perform Christmas concerts in London and Cardiff

Star of Waitress, Legally Blonde, Les Misérables, Rent and Ghost Lucie Jones will perform two solo concerts this Christmas.

Featuring both festive songs and Jones' favourite musical numbers, the shows will take place at St David's Hall, Cardiff on Monday,13 December and then at Her Majesty's Theatre in London on Tuesday, 14 December. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Jones said today: "So far in my career, I have been very fortunate to play some amazing roles across the UK and in the West End, and to now be planning two very special Christmas shows and to be stepping out on stage as me – Lucie, is very exciting.

"To be doing these shows in the run-up to Christmas, and with a date in my beloved Cardiff, is even better as I love the festive season, so sharing my favourite songs with fans at this most wonderful time will be very special indeed."

The concerts are produced by Cuffe and Taylor in association with Lambert Jackson.