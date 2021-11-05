Love Story musical concert announces complete cast

Casting has been announced for the upcoming concert production of Love Story at Cadogan Hall, marking Stephen Clark and Howard Goodall's show's tenth anniversary.

Rebecca Caine (Les Misérables) will join the previously announced Emma Williams and Michael Xavier for the show, which is directed by Kirk Jameson (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change).

Michael Matus (The Phantom of the Opera) will replace Peter Polycarpou as Phil Cavilleri, who has had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts. Simon Green (Titanic) will play Oliver Barrett III.

Completing the cast is Jenna Boyd (Come from Away) as the Doctor. The ensemble features Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt), Jordan Cunningham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Alison Driver (What's New Pussycat?), Charlie-Jade Jones (West Side Story), Maximillian Murphy (Parade), and Nikhil Singh Rai (Les Misérables, Mountview)

The musical director for the concert, which plays on 28 November 2021, will be Andrew Linnie.

First seen in Chichester, the musical is based on Erich Segal's novel (which was then turned into a film) and follows a Harvard jock who falls for a gifted musician.