Louise Redknapp and Brian Conley to return to 9 to 5 musical in the West End

Brian Conley and Louise Redknapp will return to 9 to 5 the Musical in the West End, it has been announced.

Redknapp, who previously played the role of Violet in 2019, will return to the show from 10 February, appearing until it ends its West End run on 23 May (excluding 12 to 28 March). Caroline Sheen will play her final performance on 8 February.

Conley will return to the show from 2 March in the role of Franklin Hart Jr. Sean Needham, who appeared in the role on tour, will play Hart from 10 to 29 February, taking over from David Hasselhoff who finishes at the Savoy Theatre on 8 February.

The returning cast members will join Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith. The ensemble is completed by Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Stephanie Chandos, Conor Crown, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Ross Lee Fowkes, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Jon Reynolds, Ricardo Spriggs, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Sasha Wareham and Emily Woodford.

9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of workmates Doralee, Violet and Judy as they are pushed to boiling point by their manager.

The musical's book is by Patricia Resnick – the film's original screenwriter – with music and lyrics by Parton, direction by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervision, reductions and extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.

After completing its run on 23 May the show will then return for a second tour from June 2020.