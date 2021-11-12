Live-action Pinocchio to be released on Disney Plus with cast confirmed

As part of its bumper Disney Plus Day, the House of Mouse has revealed more plans about its upcoming live-action version of beloved animation Pinocchio.

Confirming the casting of Tom Hanks (Geppetto), Cynthia Erivo (Blue Fairy, who was also just announced as leading the Wicked movie), Luke Evans (the Coachman) and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key (Honest John) and Lorraine Bracco (Sofia the Seagull), Disney also stated the film will be directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future).

Today, Disney stated that rather than having a cinematic release, Pinocchio will arrive on Disney Plus in the autumn of 2022.

The company also confirmed that the sequel to Enchanted, naturally titled, Disenchanted, will premiere in autumn 2022, while providing a first look at the new Hocus Pocus sequel (also premiering in a similar timeframe). Enchanted was added to the streaming platform today.

Pinocchio was brought to the stage in 2017, co-produced by Disney and the National Theatre, with book by Dennis Kelly and direction by John Tiffany.