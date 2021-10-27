Little Women musical – first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been revealed for the musical version of Little Women, which has its London premiere next month at the Park Theatre.

The Hope Mill production runs from 11 November to 19 December, directed by Bronagh Lagan (Rags), the musical is based on Louisa May Alcott's seminal 1868 novel about a group of daughters making their way in the world. It has book and lyrics by Allan Knee and Mindi Dickstein as well as music by Jason Howland.

The piece has set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch.

Appearing will be Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys) as Professor Bhaer, Hana Ichijo (Arts Educational School graduate) as Meg, Sev Keoshgerian (Little Miss Sunshine) as Laurie, Anastasia Martin (Legend) as Beth, Mary Moore (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett (The Phantom of the Opera) as Aunt March, Brian Protheroe (The Lord of the Rings) as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as John Brooke, Savannah Stevenson ( Wicked) as Marmee and Lydia White (CinderELLA) as Jo. Also in the company is Liv Andrusier (Royal Academy of Music graduate).

Savannah Stevenson (centre), LtoR Lydia White, Hana Ichijo, Anastasia Martin and Mary Moore

© Pamela Raith

Ryan Bennett and Lydia White

© Pamela Raith

Brian Protheroe and Anastasia Martin

© Pamela Raith

Sev Keoshgerian

© Pamela Raith

Mary Moore and Savannah Stevenson

© Pamela Raith

Hana Ichijo, Lydia White, Anastasia Martin and Mary Moore

© Pamela Raith

Anastasia Martin

© Pamela Raith

Director Bronagh Lagan

© Pamela Raith

Savannah Stevenson (centre), LtoR Lydia White, Hana Ichijo, Anastasia Martin and Mary Moore

© Pamela Raith

Ryan Bennett

© Pamela Raith

Lydia White and Sev Keoshgerian

© Pamela Raith

Hana Ichijo and Lejaun Sheppard

© Pamela Raith

Ryan Bennett and Lydia White

© Pamela Raith

Lydia White, Mary Moore, Hana Ichijo and Anastasia Martin

© Pamela Raith

Brian Protheroe

© Pamela Raith