Little Wars digital revival extends run through new lockdown period

The online production of Little Wars starring Juliet Stevenson, Linda Bassett and Sophie Thompson has extended its run.

Initially opening earlier this month, Steven Carl McCasland's piece also features Debbie Chazen (The Smoking Room), Natasha Karp (Rags), Catherine Russell (Holby City), Sarah Solemani (Him and Her).

Set during a fantastical dinner party, the piece features Gertrude Stein (Bassett), her girlfriend Alice Toklas (Russell), Dorothy Parker (Chazen), Lillian Hellman (Stevenson) and Agatha Christie (Thompson) and anti-fascist freedom fighter Muriel Gardiner (Solemani).

The piece will now be available until 3 December, with direction by Hannah Chissick. It is also raising money in aid of Women For Refugee Women.

Tickets are on sale now via the Ginger Quiff website.