List of theatres at risk in 2021 revealed in new Theatres Trust register
The register highlights venues in need
The Theatres Trust has unveiled its 2021 register, highlighting venues that are in need of refurbishment but could be of great value to communities across the UK, if given the right level of support.
One venue was added to the "Theatres At Risk" list this year – the Co-op Music Hall in Ramsbottom. Dating back to the 1870s, the space has been vacant for many years and may be redeveloped to make way for housing.
Four venues on the list – Brighton Hippodrome, Garston Empire, Salford Victoria and Theatr Ardudwy – were put up for sale over the last year, with the Brighton Hippodrome's new owner now set to carry out repair works on the building.
There is less positive news for the Hulme Hippodrome, which may be bought at auction next week by developers who, according to the Trust, "do not appreciate its cultural and architectural value."
There are also worrying signs in Enfield, where the council has approved a planning application that will see the Intimate Theatre in Palmers Green demolished. The Trust has said it will work with the Secretary of State to overrule the decision.
Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan says: "This past year has shown that communities value places where they can come together and that audiences miss live performances. While the theatre sector still has challenging days ahead, Theatres Trust believes that theatre will come back stronger than ever and that each building on the Theatres at Risk list has real potential to be a valuable asset to its community, to bring much needed footfall to its town centre and spark regeneration of its area as part of the recovery post-Covid."
Many venues have also benefited from the Trust's Risk Capacity Building Programme, which provides financial support and advice for revival projects.
The Trust also noted that: "Although there have been devastating job losses due to the pandemic, relatively few theatre operators have ceased trading and fortunately none of the buildings left empty look to be in imminent danger."
The theatres appearing on the 2021 register are as follows:
Brighton Hippodrome
Theatre Royal Margate
Victoria Pavilion/Winter Gardens, Morecambe
Dudley Hippodrome
Victoria Theatre, Salford
Spilsby Theatre
Streatham Hill Theatre, London
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea
Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech
Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool
Burnley Empire
Plymouth Palace
Hulme Hippodrome
Century Theatre, Coalville
Walthamstow Granada, London
Leith Theatre
King's Theatre, Dundee
Tottenham Palace Theatre, London
Conwy Civic Hall
Mechanics' Institute, Swindon
Intimate Theatre, London
Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom - A new addition for 2021
Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne
North Pier Pavilion, Blackpool
Garston Empire, Liverpool
Doncaster Grand
Swansea Palace
Derby Hippodrome
Theatre Royal, Hyde
Theatre Royal, Manchester