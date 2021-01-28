List of theatres at risk in 2021 revealed in new Theatres Trust register

The Theatres Trust has unveiled its 2021 register, highlighting venues that are in need of refurbishment but could be of great value to communities across the UK, if given the right level of support.

One venue was added to the "Theatres At Risk" list this year – the Co-op Music Hall in Ramsbottom. Dating back to the 1870s, the space has been vacant for many years and may be redeveloped to make way for housing.

Four venues on the list – Brighton Hippodrome, Garston Empire, Salford Victoria and Theatr Ardudwy – were put up for sale over the last year, with the Brighton Hippodrome's new owner now set to carry out repair works on the building.

There is less positive news for the Hulme Hippodrome, which may be bought at auction next week by developers who, according to the Trust, "do not appreciate its cultural and architectural value."

There are also worrying signs in Enfield, where the council has approved a planning application that will see the Intimate Theatre in Palmers Green demolished. The Trust has said it will work with the Secretary of State to overrule the decision.

Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan says: "This past year has shown that communities value places where they can come together and that audiences miss live performances. While the theatre sector still has challenging days ahead, Theatres Trust believes that theatre will come back stronger than ever and that each building on the Theatres at Risk list has real potential to be a valuable asset to its community, to bring much needed footfall to its town centre and spark regeneration of its area as part of the recovery post-Covid."

Many venues have also benefited from the Trust's Risk Capacity Building Programme, which provides financial support and advice for revival projects.

The Trust also noted that: "Although there have been devastating job losses due to the pandemic, relatively few theatre operators have ceased trading and fortunately none of the buildings left empty look to be in imminent danger."

The theatres appearing on the 2021 register are as follows:

Brighton Hippodrome

Theatre Royal Margate

Victoria Pavilion/Winter Gardens, Morecambe

Dudley Hippodrome

Victoria Theatre, Salford

Spilsby Theatre

Streatham Hill Theatre, London

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea

Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech

Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool

Burnley Empire

Plymouth Palace

Hulme Hippodrome

Century Theatre, Coalville

Walthamstow Granada, London

Leith Theatre

King's Theatre, Dundee

Tottenham Palace Theatre, London

Conwy Civic Hall

Mechanics' Institute, Swindon

Intimate Theatre, London

Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom - A new addition for 2021

Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne

North Pier Pavilion, Blackpool

Garston Empire, Liverpool

Doncaster Grand

Swansea Palace

Derby Hippodrome

Theatre Royal, Hyde

Theatre Royal, Manchester