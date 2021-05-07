Linzi Hateley joins Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End

Linzi Hateley will play the role of the Narrator at special performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Hateley joins a cast of Jac Yarrow, who will reprise the title role of Joseph, Alexandra Burke as the Narrator the majority of the time and Jason Donovan, who returns to play Pharaoh.

The hit revival, first seen in 2019, has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

The piece will play a 10-week season at The London Palladium until 5 September. Hateley's first performance is on Saturday 17 July after the proposed "Step Four" in the Government's roadmap to easing restrictions.

Producer Michael Harrison said: "This dream just keeps getting better. It was special enough to announce Alexandra Burke recently as the Narrator, but to now have the added bonus of Linzi playing the role at special performances - and to reunite her with Jason Donovan again at the London Palladium - turns Joseph into a dream ticket. The combination of nostalgia for the original Palladium production, coupled with the excitement of our new critically acclaimed version, means we all have a summer to look forward to."

The show is planning to accommodate full-capacity audiences in accordance with the intended lifting of all limits on social contact.

