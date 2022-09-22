Line-up for West End Musical Halloween announced

A spook-tacular West End concert is taking place this Halloween at the Lyric Theatre.

Courtesy of the producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Christmas and West End Musical Love Song, the event will take place on Halloween and see stage stars present the scariest songs from the musical world.

Appearing will be Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking about Jamie), Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up!), Sophie Isaacs (Six), Jordan Shaw (Les Misérables) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (The Drifters Girl), with additional casting to be revealed.

Holmes said today: "Musical theatre and Halloween, what's not to love! This is going to be a frightfully fun evening and fancy dress is most definitely encouraged!"

Tickets are on sale below, with numbers from Sweeney Todd, Little Shop Of Horrors, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Phantom Of The Opera, Thriller, Beetlejuice, Jekyll and Hyde, The Addams Family, Carrie and Bat Boy all on the menu.