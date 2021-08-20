Line-up for 2021 West End Live revealed

The line-up for this year's West End Live has been revealed.

Presented over two days, the event sees stars from major shows come to the West End to perform numbers and tunes live in front of outdoor audiences.

Disrupted by the pandemic in 2020, this year, the event will take place on 18 and 19 September 2021. The shows will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine and Marco Nardi.

New shows that haven't appeared at West End Live before include Frozen, Back to the Future, Dear Evan Hansen, Cinderella, The Prince of Egypt, The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman and Hamilton.

Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT, said: "It is fantastic to be able to bring West End LIVE back this year. I can't think of a better way to fully welcome back our beloved productions and celebrate the incredible talent, resilience and creativity on our stages, and to put on an unforgettable show for the countless theatre lovers who have supported our industry so passionately in its time of need."

Appearing across the two days will be:

& Juliet

Amélie The Musical

Back To The Future The Musical

The Book Of Mormon

The Choir Of Man

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Doctor Who: Time Fracture

Dreamgirls UK Tour

English National Opera

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World

Disney's Frozen

Grease UK Tour

The Great Gatsby

Hamilton

Heathers The Musical

Jersey Boys

Les Misérables

Disney's The Lion King

Magic Goes Wrong

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

Matilda The Musical

The Phantom Of The Opera

Pretty Woman: The Musical

The Prince Of Egypt

Rock of Ages UK Tour

Six

The Last Five Years

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical