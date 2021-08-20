Line-up for 2021 West End Live revealed
The event returns next month
The line-up for this year's West End Live has been revealed.
Presented over two days, the event sees stars from major shows come to the West End to perform numbers and tunes live in front of outdoor audiences.
Disrupted by the pandemic in 2020, this year, the event will take place on 18 and 19 September 2021. The shows will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine and Marco Nardi.
New shows that haven't appeared at West End Live before include Frozen, Back to the Future, Dear Evan Hansen, Cinderella, The Prince of Egypt, The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman and Hamilton.
Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT, said: "It is fantastic to be able to bring West End LIVE back this year. I can't think of a better way to fully welcome back our beloved productions and celebrate the incredible talent, resilience and creativity on our stages, and to put on an unforgettable show for the countless theatre lovers who have supported our industry so passionately in its time of need."
Appearing across the two days will be:
& Juliet
Amélie The Musical
Back To The Future The Musical
The Book Of Mormon
The Choir Of Man
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Doctor Who: Time Fracture
Dreamgirls UK Tour
English National Opera
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World
Disney's Frozen
Grease UK Tour
The Great Gatsby
Hamilton
Heathers The Musical
Jersey Boys
Les Misérables
Disney's The Lion King
Magic Goes Wrong
Magic Mike Live
Mamma Mia!
Mary Poppins
Matilda The Musical
The Phantom Of The Opera
Pretty Woman: The Musical
The Prince Of Egypt
Rock of Ages UK Tour
Six
The Last Five Years
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical