Linda Bassett and John Heffernan to star in new Caryl Churchill Royal Court play

Casting has been revealed for Caryl Churchill's new play What If If Only, directed by James Macdonald.

Merely 14 minutes in length, the show runs downstairs at the Royal Court before performances of Aleshea Harris' play Is God Is.

The production, which is set after a character's partner's death, has set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Christopher Shutt and assistant direction from Grace Duggan.

Appearing in the piece will be John Heffernan and Linda Bassett, both of whom appeared together in Love and Information.

The new piece plays from 29 September to 23 October (at a performance time of 6pm and sometimes at 10pm), with standard tickets priced at a maximum of £10. If booked alongside Is God Is, tickets are £5.