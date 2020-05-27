Lincoln Center to stream Broadway musicals for free including Carousel

New York's prestigious Lincoln Center will be streaming musicals for free in June.

As part of their "Broadway Fridays" series, the venue will be streaming Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, Douglas Carter Beane's The Nance, and James Lapine's Act One.

Carousel stars Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, John Cullum, Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck, and is accompanied by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

It will be available from 5 June 2020 at 8pm ET. A week later on the 12 June, Nathan Lane will star in The Nance, while Lapine's piece about the story of Moss Hart runs from 19 June.

The center said: "Carousel will be available on demand for 60 days after the initial stream. The Nance and Act One will be available on demand for two weeks after their initial streams. All will be available to stream worldwide."

The shows will be available on Lincoln Center's YouTube channel, Facebook page, and on the Lincoln Center at Home service.