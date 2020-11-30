Lin-Manuel Miranda completes filming on Tick, Tick...Boom! Netflix musical film

Filming has been completed for the Netflix film version of Jonathan Larson's fan favourite musical Tick, Tick...Boom!.

The piece, which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, had its production interrupted by the pandemic in the spring but has since been able to recommence while adhering to social distancing rules.

Appearing in the Netflix film is a starry and stagey cast featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Jordan Fisher, Judith Light, Robin de Jesus, Joanna Adler, Joshua Henry, Alex D Jennings, Marie Rose Baramo, Jared Loftin and Kenita Miller.

Whitford will be taking on the role of Stephen Sondheim in the film (a new addition not present in the original stage show), which has yet to confirm a release date.

Semi-autobiographical, Larson's musical is based on the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice. Hudgens recently confirmed that more tunes will be added to flesh out the piece. The book is written by Steven Levenson (of Dear Evan Hansen) fame.

Miranda previously starred in an off-Broadway revival of the musical as part of "Encores!" in 2014. Larson's other cult classic musical is Rent, recently revived in Manchester.