Lin-Manuel Miranda to return for His Dark Materials season three

The TV series is staying faithful to the Philip Pullman books

A trailer for the final season of His Dark Materials has been released, offering a

Following Lyra (played by Dafne Keen), a young girl who discovers a mystical compass that takes her on a journey through different worlds, the piece stars the likes of Ruth Wilson, Miranda, James McAvoy, Jade Anouka, Anne-Marie Duff, Lucian Msamati and more.

It is written by multi-award-winning playwright Jack Thorne, responsible for the likes of Cursed Child, The Solid Life of Sugar Water, Let The Right One In and A Christmas Carol .

Pullman's series was adapted into a stage play almost 20 years ago, with a follow-up play adaptation of his His Dark Materials prequel, The Book of Dust having premiered last autumn.

The new series is set to be released in December.

