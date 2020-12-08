Lin-Manuel Miranda channels The Phantom of the Opera with His Dark Materials co-star Andrew Scott

Have you been watching His Dark Materials this year?

The show has been chock full of stage stars – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, (the voice of) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott's Hamlet co-star Angus Wright, Jade Anouka, James McAvoy, Lia Williams, Morfydd Clark, heck, the thing is steered by Jack Thorne, who has penned some of the most iconic plays of the last couple of decades including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

So it's no surprise that there are some stagey hijinks involved in the production, as Miranda recently proved with a fun behind-the-scenes shot with Scott released on Twitter. Miranda is seen posing for the iconic boat scene from "The Phantom of the Opera" number, while the multi-award-winning performer Scott takes on the position of Christine.

The show continues on the BBC and HBO Max now.