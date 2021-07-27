WhatsOnStage Logo
Lily Allen, Hadley Fraser, Julia Chan and Jake Wood in 2:22 – A Ghost Story West End rehearsals

The new thriller opens next month

Hadley Fraser
Rehearsal images have been released for 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

Written by Danny Robins, best known for his podcast The Battersea Poltergeist (which is currently being made into a TV series), the piece is billed as a supernatural thriller and marks Lily Allen's West End debut, alongside a cast of Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood.

Directed by Matthew Dunster (Hangmen, True West), 2:22 - A Ghost Story will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 11 August (previews from 3 August).

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

It's produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Julia Chan
Lily Allen
Julia Chan and Jake Wood
Matthew Dunster
Lily Allen
Jake Wood
Julia Chan and Lily Allen
Julia Chan and Jake Wood
Hadley Fraser and Lily Allen
Hadley Fraser
Hadley Fraser and Lily Allen
Jake Wood, Julia Chan and Hadley Fraser
Danny Robins
