Lift musical to be revived in London this summer

Hit musical Lift will be revived later this year, it has been announced.

The show will run at Southwark Playhouse in south London from Friday 13 May 2022 until Saturday 18 June 2022.

Craig Adams and Ian Watson's show is set at Covent Garden tube station on an ordinary morning, exploring the thoughts of eight people and revealing their innermost secrets. It had its original world premiere in 2013, where the cast included Julie Atherton, award-winner George Maguire and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo.

Dean Johnson (he/him, BKLYN) will direct the production, which features musical direction and new arrangements by Sam Young (he/him, White Christmas), choreography by Annie Southall (she/her, The Jungle Book), production design by Andrew Exeter (he/him, High Fidelity), associate design by Natalia Alvarez (she/her) and casting by Pearson Casting.

Johnson said today: "Lift has been one of those shows that has grown in popularity since the concept album and original production 10 years ago, while the performers involved in that process came to define a generation of British talent.

"A story about individuals lost in the vast ecosystem of London, in many ways it was ahead of its time and reflects the city today just as effectively as it did a decade ago. We are really excited to revisit the piece and unlock that potential in a fully realised revival with a modern retelling and a cast that represents the next generation of diverse talent in the UK."

Cast will be announced soon.