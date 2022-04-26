LIFT musical revival – watch Kayleigh McKnight and Sam Young perform "Lost In Translations"

Have a first listen to a performance by Kayleigh McKnight and Sam Young from the eagerly anticipated revival of LIFT!

The show, which runs from 13 May to 18 June, is directed by Dean Johnson (he/him, BKLYN), with musical direction and new arrangements by Young (he/him, White Christmas) and choreography by Annie Southall (she/her, The Jungle Book).

The piece follows a group of strangers in a lift as their lives converge for 54 seconds. It was first seen at the Soho Theatre in 2013, with a cast including Cynthia Erivo and George Maguire.

Appearing will be Luke Friend (he/him, American Idiot) as Busker, alongside Hiba Elchikhe (she/her, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Secretary, McKnight (she/her, Heathers) as the French teacher, Jordan Broatch (they/them, Anyone Can Whistle) as Avatar and Marco Titus (he/him, Mandela – A New Musical) as BYT.

The cast is completed by three company members making their professional debuts – Cameron Collins (he/him) as the Ballet Dancer, Tamara Morgan (she/her) as the Lap Dancer and Chrissie Bhima (she/her) as Avatar

The creative team will include Andrew Exeter (he/him, High Fidelity) as production designer, Natalia Alvarez (she/her) as associate designer, Xinyi Du (she/her) as assistant designer and Eden Howes (she/her) as assistant director. Casting is by Pearson Casting.