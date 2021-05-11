Life-size immersive Monopoly show to open in new central London venue

Monopoly Lifesized, an immersive experience based on the hit board game, will open to the public in August.

Featuring everyone's favourite Monopoly tidbits including Chance Cards, Free Parking and Go to Jail, the show will open at a new building titled "The Court" on Tottenham Court Road. Over the course of 75 minutes, players will tackle mental and physical puzzles, alongside a dedicated App.

The creative producers are Tom Beynon and Paul Mansfield, with set design by Tim McQuillen-Wright (designer for some major Secret Cinema experiences ), costume design by Sarah Mercade , sound design by Luke Swaffield, production management by Entourage, and scenic construction by Scene2. Clockwork Dog are Gameplay Consultants and Operations.

Julia Posen, Head of Development at Gamepath (one of the producers alongside Hasbro) said: "Hasbro's original board game continues to lead the market year in, year out and is loved globally by every generation that has grown up with the game. It has been an exciting journey to work with the talented Gamepath production team to bring this new experience to central London. We're very excited as we know we have created something really special for people of all ages. When you step into the world we're creating, we promise a dynamic, lively interactive experience and a great night out. Get ready for high risks and high rewards where there's no ceiling to winning. As long as you can stay out of jail!"

The venue will be COVID-secure, adhering to all latest government guidelines.

Watch a trailer here: