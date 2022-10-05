Life of Pi in the West End – new cast photos released

Production shots have been released for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning play Life of Pi featuring the new cast.

The current company is led by Nuwan Hugh Perera (as Pi) alongside Chirag Benedict Lobo (as the new alternate Pi). New additions include Davina Moon (as Ma), Ameet Chana (as Father), Tanvi Virmani (as Rani), Saikat Ahamad (as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji), Sakuntala Ramanee (as Mrs Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan), Kevin Shen (as Mr Okamoto), Phyllis Ho (as Lulu Chen), Kazeem Tosin Amore (as Cook/Voice of Richard Parker), Owain Gwynn, Rebecca Killick and Elan James (as puppeteers) and Lilian Tsang and Mohit Mathur (as understudies).

They join original West End cast members Tom Espiner (as Father Martin/Commander Grant-Jones) and Olivier Award-winning puppeteers: Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin and Tom Stacy.





The company of Life of Pi

© Danny Kaan





Life of Pi is adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti from Yann Martel's award-winning novel and directed by Max Webster.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (who also serves as puppet and movement director), video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturg Jack Bradley and casting director Polly Jerrold. The associate director is Leigh Toney, the associate puppetry and movement director is Scarlet Wilderink, the associate set designer is Ross Edwards, the associate puppet designer is Caroline Bowman, the costume supervisor is Sabrina Cuniberto and the props supervisor is Ryan O'Conner.

Life of Pi runs until 15 January 2023 at Wyndham's Theatre in London, with tickets on sale below.





Elan James as Hyena

© Ellie Kurttz

Nuwan Hugh Perera as Pi and Owain Gwynn as Richard Parker

© Ellie Kurttz

Nuwan Hugh Perera as Pi and Rebecca Killick as Richard Parker

© Ellie Kurttz

Rebecca Killick, Elan James as OJ and the company of Life of Pi

© Ellie Kurttz