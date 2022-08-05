Life of Pi's Lolita Chakrabarti and Nuwan Hugh Perera mark South Asian Heritage Month

To mark August as South Asian Heritage Month, the writer of the award-winning Life of Pi Lolita Chakrabarti and the show's performer Nuwan Hugh Perera (who is to take over the title role in September) released a special discussion about the seminal production.

The hit play, based on Yann Martel's novel, continues at the Wyndham's Theatre, where it plays until 15 January 2023.