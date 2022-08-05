Life of Pi's Lolita Chakrabarti and Nuwan Hugh Perera mark South Asian Heritage Month
The show continues in the West End
To mark August as South Asian Heritage Month, the writer of the award-winning Life of Pi Lolita Chakrabarti and the show's performer Nuwan Hugh Perera (who is to take over the title role in September) released a special discussion about the seminal production.
The hit play, based on Yann Martel's novel, continues at the Wyndham's Theatre, where it plays until 15 January 2023.
Loading...
Loading...