Life of Pi extends West End run

The WhatsOnStage and five-time Olivier Award-winning stage version of Life of Pi has extended its West End run today.

Producer Simon Friend commented: "We are absolutely delighted that our unique Life of Pi team of actors and creatives have been recognised with a magnificent five Olivier Awards, and that we are able to take more people on our journey by extending the show to October 2022."

Adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, the play is based on Yann Martel's iconic novel about a boy who goes on a magical journey after being stranded on a boat.

Leading the cast in the central role of Pi is Hiran Abeysekera. He is joined by Mina Anwar (as Ma), Nicholas Khan (as Father), Payal Mistry (as Rani), Tom Espiner (as Father Martin and Commmander Grant-Jones), Raj Ghatak (as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji), Syreeta Kumar (as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan), David K S Tse (as Mr Okamoto), Kirsten Foster (as Lulu Chen) and Habib Nasib Nader (as Cook and Voice of Tiger).

Rounding out the company are Fred Davis (as Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (as Tiger Hind), Owain Gwynn (Tiger Head), Romina Hytten (as Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (as Tiger Head), Chris Milford (Tiger Hind), Tom Stacy (as Tiger Hind) and Scarlet Wilderink (as Tiger Heart). Nuwan Hugh Perera is Pi alternate, and the understudies are Alex Chang, Omar Khan and Deeivya Meir.

Meet the history-making puppeteers who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in our video below:









The production is directed by Max Webster, with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgist Jack Bradley, casting director Polly Jerrold, associate director Hannah Banister, associate set designer Ross Edwards, costume supervisor Sabrina Cuniberto and props supervisor Ryan O'Connor.

Life of Pi is now booking through to 30 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.