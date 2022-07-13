Life of Pi announces final West End extension

Life of Pi has announced its final booking period in the West End. The stage adaption of Yann Martel's award-winning book has extended until 15 January 2023, which will be its final performance at Wyndham's Theatre.

Oliver Award winner Hiran Abeysekera continues in the title role until 7 September, when current alternate Pi, Nuwan Hugh Perera, will take over alongside new alternate Chirag Benedict Lobo.

Other new cast members joining in September are: Davina Moon as Ma, Ameet Chana as Father, Tanvi Virmani as Rani, Saikat Ahamad as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Sakuntala Ramanee as Mrs Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Kevin Shen as Mr Okamoto, Phyllis Ho as Lulu Chen, Kazeem Tosin Amore as Cook/Voice of Richard Parker, Owain Gwynn as Puppeteer and understudies Lilian Tsang and Mohit Mathur.

Original West End cast members remaining in the show from 7 September are: Tom Espiner (Father Martin/Commander Grant-Jones) and puppeteers: Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Chris Milford and Tom Stacy.

Future plans for the show include a North American premiere in December 2022 through to January 2023 at the American Repertory Theatre, Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as an anticipated transfer to Broadway, and separate productions in Asia, Australia and Mexico.

Producer Simon Friend said: "Our magical production of Life of Pi goes from strength to strength. We are delighted to release 100,000 more tickets for our final booking period in the West End, and look forward to welcoming new cast members in September. The response to this show continues to be overwhelming and we look forward to welcoming audiences to witness Pi's journey of a lifetime in the West End and beyond."

The production is adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgist Jack Bradley, casting director Polly Jerrold, associate director Hannah Banister, associate set designer Ross Edwards, costume supervisor Sabrina Cuniberto and props supervisor Ryan O'Connor.

