Lesley Joseph to join Sister Act cast on UK and Ireland tour

Lesley Joseph will join the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of Sister Act, it was announced today.

Joseph will play the role of Mother Superior, starring alongside the previously announced Brenda Edwards as Deloris Van Cartier and Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther.

The touring production will open on 21 April at Curve Leicester and will run until 4 July before it comes to the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. The tour will then reopen on 15 September in at the Birmingham Hippodrome before travelling to Dublin, Cardiff, Ipswich, Stoke, Darlington, Liverpool, Nottingham and Milton Keynes.

Academy Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg will play the lead role of Van Cartier, with BAFTA Award-winner Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior, when the show arrives in London. Edwards will play the role of Van Cartier for Thursday matinee performances.

Sister Act the Musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt, with further cast and creative team to be revealed.