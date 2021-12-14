Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom and more to be shown on Sky Arts this Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year for fans of stage shows being broadcast on TV.
Not only will we be seeing Half a Sixpence and Anything Goes shown for the first time, as previously reported.
There'll also be a festive bonanza of recorded shows also running on Sky Arts (channel 11) including Les Misérables – The Staged Concert (Christmas Eve, 7.30pm), The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (27 December at 4.15pm) and the 25th-anniversary production of Miss Saigon (27 December at 10pm).
Furthermore, there'll be a retrospective on famed producer Cameron Mackintosh's life, titled Cameron Mackintosh – The First 50 Years, running on 27 December at 7pm.
American Utopia and Anna X will also be broadcast this week.
