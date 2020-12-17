Les Misérables confirms full-scale West End return plans and on-sale date

The West End production of Les Misérables has confirmed its planned return date without social distancing.

The full-scale run will come after the current concert production (paused due to the new tier restrictions in London), playing at the Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. The show will go on public sale on 22 December.

It intends to begin performances on 29 May, a week before another long-runner, The Phantom of the Opera, returns on 5 June.

Casting for the full-scale run is to be confirmed, but, judging by his rather cheery response to the news on social media, Jon Robyns will presumably be taking on the role of Jean Valjean once more.

The Sondheim Theatre show, a new production that had opened in December 2019, has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.