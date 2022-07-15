Les Dennis joins Only Fools and Horses The Musical as show announces extension

Comedian and actor Les Dennis will join the cast of Only Fools and Horses The Musical from 3 October, starring as Grandad.

The show is also extending its run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a further three months, until 7 January 2022.

Based on John Sullivan's much-loved sitcom, the show is written by John's son, Jim Sullivan, and comedy powerhouse Paul Whitehouse (who originated Grandad in the show).

Les Dennis said: "Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse have written a wonderful show that beautifully recreates that feel-good era of British comedy. I can't wait to join the hugely talented cast and be a part of it. Lovely jubbly!"

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the show also stars Tom Bennett as Del Boy and Ryan Hutton as Rodney.

The cast also features Ashleigh Gray as Raquel; Nicola Munns as Marlene and Cassandra; Craig Berry plays Boycie; Lee VG as Trigger; Adrian Irvine as Denzil; Danny Bayne plays Mickey Pearce and Danny Driscoll; Andrew Bryant as Mike The Barman and Tony Driscoll.

Completing the company are Christopher Arkeston, Marion Campbell, Wesley Charles, Leanne Garretty, Ian Gareth Jones, Chris Kiely (also resident Director), Danny Lane, Andy Mace, Melanie Marshall, Gemma McLean, Darry Paul and Mark Pearce.

Tickets are on sale below