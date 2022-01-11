Lennie James and Paapa Essiedu in rehearsals for Caryl Churchill's A Number: in photos

Rehearsal images have been released for A Number at the Old Vic.

Caryl Churchill's hit play follows a slightly unorthodox father/son(s) dynamic, and was first seen 20 years ago at the Royal Court in a production with Michael Gambon and Daniel Craig.

Appearing in Lyndsey Turner's new revival will be Lennie James and Paapa Essiedu, with David Carr and Phillip Olagoke as understudies.

Playing from 24 January to 19 March 2022, the show has design by Es Devlin, costume by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Oliver Fenwick, sound by Donato Wharton, voice by Joel Trill, associate design by Matteo Mastrandrea and assistant direction by Alessandra Davison.

Paapa Essiedu

© Manuel Harlan

Lennie James

© Manuel Harlan

