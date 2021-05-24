Legends of Lockdown coming to West End for one night only

A range of social media stars who have kept the nation laughing during lockdown will feature in a one-night only West End concert.

Taking place on 9 June at the Vaudeville Theatre, Legends of Lockdown Live! will celebrate the "internet heroes" who have starred in social media posts, podcasts and viral videos in recent months.

The show is hosted by Tik Tokker Kerry Boyne and Sooz Kempner, known for her Liza-Minnelli-does-Trump's-speeches videos. It also features a "virtual special guest appearance" by Jackie Weaver, of Handforth parish council fame.

Acts appearing include: Seán Burke, Joe Carter, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Naomi Cooper, Austyn Farrell, Lizzi Gee and Rufus Batemen, Rosie Holt, Rob Madge, with Mufseen Miah and Spencer Cooper for Queer Talk Podcast.

Legends of Lockdown Live! is produced by New Frame Productions with Beth Granville as Creative Director.