Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre – first look photos

As it prepares for opening night tonight, take a look at production images for Legally Blonde!

Leading the 2022 production are Courtney Bowman (Elle), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Emmett), Lauren Drew (Brooke), Vanessa Fisher (Vivienne), Isaac Hesketh (Margot), Nadine Higgin (Paulette), Alžbeta Matyšáková (Enid), Eugene McCoy (Callahan), Grace Mouat (Pilar), Alistair Toovey (Warner), and Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Serena).

Completing the cast are Gabriela Benedetti, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Jasmin Colangelo, Allie Daniel, Joe Foster, Dominic Lamb, Esme Laudat, Liam McEvoy, Billy Nevers, Ashley Rowe, Shakira Simpson, Biancha Szynal and Paulo Teixeira (also Dance Captain).

It tells the tale of a young woman, Elle Woods, who overcomes social expectations in order to become a successful Harvard Law School graduate. It runs until 2 July 2022.

The piece has music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture of the same name.

The new revival is directed by Lucy Moss (co-director and co-writer of Six), with a creative team featuring Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong (dramaturg), Cat Beveridge (musical supervisor), Jean Chan (costume designer), Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting (casting director), Tony Gayle (sound designer), Phillip Gladwell (lighting designer), Ainsley Hall Ricketts (assistant choreographer), Laura Hopkins (set designer), Barbara Houseman (voice and text and season associate director), Carter Bellaimey (dialect coach), Ellen Kane (choreographer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Priya Patel Appleby (associate director), Chris Poon (associate musical director), Alexzandra Sarmiento (assistant choreographer), Amber Sinclair-Case (associate director) and Katharine Woolley (musical director).

The musical was first seen on Broadway in 2007, with a West End production opening in 2010, where it won four WhatsOnStage Awards and three Olivier Awards. A hit revival subsequently began life at Curve in Leicester, before embarking on a tour.