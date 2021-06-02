Lee Mead to star in new Fat Friends - The Musical tour

Fat Friends - The Musical will return next year for a UK and Ireland tour starring Lee Mead.

Based on the ITV show Fat Friends, that starred James Corden and Ruth Jones, the show is written by original creator Kay Mellor and features original music by Nicholas Lloyd Webber.

Produced by Joshua Andrews, the tour kicks off at Dartford Orchard Theatre on 14 January 2022. Lee Mead will play Paul, with further casting to be announced soon.

The tour will visit venues including Cardiff New, Leeds Grand, Edinburgh Festival, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre, The Lowry, Salford, Southampton Mayflower, Wolverhampton Grand, Canterbury Marlowe and Newcastle, Norwich and Plymouth Theatre Royals.

Kay Mellor said today: "Issues of body image and online trolling are more pertinent today than ever, and will resonate with people everywhere. Despite this, using song, dance and humour I can guarantee that audiences will leave the show with a smile on their face and feeling better about themselves – something we all need right now."

Lee Mead's West End credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Legally Blonde and Wicked. He has also been a regular on Casualty and then Holby City in the role of Lofty.

Mead said: "I saw the show when it first ran and absolutely loved it, so I can't wait to now play the lovelorn vicar, Paul. I'm so looking forward to performing live again to wonderful audiences around the country and working with the incredible and iconic Kay Mellor."